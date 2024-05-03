The Queensland Maroons have confirmed their squad for Game 1 of the women's State of Origin series, to be played on Thursday, May 16 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

In what is the first three-match series for the women's game, and the first stand alone women's fixture at Suncorp Stadium, the Maroons have confirmed a 20-woman squad that includes three potential debutanes - although none are guaranteed to do so.

Coach Tahnee Norris has confirmed all of Sienna Lofipo, Skyla Adams and Makenzie Weale are in the squad while 16 players return from last year's two-match series against the New South Wales Sky Blues which Queensland ultimately won on for and against.

Lauren Brown, who missed the 2023 series, is also back in the Maroons squad for the series.

With the NRLW not yet commencing, the squad has been comprised off form in the Queensland BMD Premiership, where the Queensland-based players will have an advantage over their NSW counterparts given the NSW Women's Premiership has been moved back to later in the season to act as a reserve grade competition alongside the NRLW, which kicks off on July 25 with ten teams to again participate.

Norris said the squad shows the strength of the BMD Premiership.

“Their selection showcases the strength of the BMD Premiership and our representative pathways, with these girls now getting the opportunity to step up into the senior Maroons squad,” Norris said.

“I'm really pleased with where we are at as a group.

“They don't get to play at Suncorp Stadium very often, so to play Game I of Origin in the first ever three-game series is exciting.”

After Game 1 in Brisbane, the series will head to Newcastle for Game 2 on June 6, and Townsville on June 27 for Game 3.

Maroons squad for Women's Origin Game 1

Skyla Adams

Tarryn Aiken

Emily Bass

Ali Brigginshaw

Destiny Brill

Lauren Brown

Shenae Ciesiolka

Jessika Elliston

Sophie Holyman

Keilee Joseph

Sienna Lofipo

Emma Manzelmann

Shannon Mato

Evania Pelite

Tazmin Rapana

Julia Robinson

Romy Teitzel

Zahara Temara

Tamika Upton

Makenzie Weale

Listed in alphabetical order - a positioned team will be confirmed closer to the game.