Twenty-seven rounds of NRL football and three weeks of finals have lead to this.

Pre-season heavyweights the Storm and Broncos will meet in this Sunday night's Grand Final.

Across the park, there are a plethora of mouth-watering one-on-one contests.

Reece Walsh versus Ryan Papenhuyzen is an all-time fullback clash. The Adam Reynolds versus Jahrome Hughes clash could decide the Decider. NSW props Stefano Utoikamanu and Payne Haas will clash.

Both rosters are absolutely stacked and very much deserving of their Grand Final appearance.

The Storm return to the Grand Final after falling short last season. The Broncos are looking to complete the ultimate bounce back from 12th spot to the Provan-Summons Trophy.

The Broncos' transformation over the past 12 months has been nothing short of amazing.

I believe it has come off the back of the best recent signing the Broncos have made.

He won't attract the attention he deserves but the Brisbane Broncos became a serious threat the very second they announced the signing of Michael Maguire.

The former Souths, Kiwis, Blues and Tigers mentor arrived to the club with a Premiership, Origin series win and Pacific Championships trophy.

On paper, the appointment seemed like an absolute no brainer but I don't think even the biggest of Broncos fan foresaw the massive change in fortune arriving in one single season.

The way Maguire oversaw the Ezra Mam situation demonstrated both his experience and level-headedness.

Whatever your view on the penalty handed down upon Mam by the NRL and the Broncos, a lesser mentor than Maguire could have seen Mam's career come to an end.

Despite the many reports of Wests Tigers fans finding fault with Michael Maguire's punishing pre-seasons, Broncos players have been wax lyrical about the approach.

It seemed to have paid off in a big way as the Broncos, in the past two games, have run down both the Raiders and Panthers to advance to the final game of the season.

They benefited from the week off prior to the Panthers' Prelim clash, but the Broncos are arguably the fittest team in the competition.

Superstar middle man Payne Haas banged out 80 minutes in a Preliminary Final. These two weeks after the entire Broncos side were forced into Golden Point extra time following 90 minutes of Finals footy.

The Broncos, as well as becoming the fittest team in the competition, have suddenly become one of the top few clubs in terms of consistency.

Reece Walsh has become one of the game's genuine superstars. He's always been a brilliant talent but it would be a stretch to refer to him as "consistent".

Kotoni Staggs has reportedly been named in Kevin Walters' Kangaroos side. This after his best season to date. If you want to argue for 2023, I'll hear it, but for mine modern day Staggs is better than ever.

His centre partner Gehamat Shibasaki graduated from a train and trial deal to a QLD Origin representative.

You can't convince me he achieves that under many other coaches. If any.

Don't forget it was Maguire who stood Shibasaki down just a few weeks ago after a lapse in judgement.

Maguire has always been culture first. Considering the run of off-field issues endured by Broncos fans, "Madge" has done everything within his power to keep his side on the straight and narrow.

Origin regular Selwyn Cobbo's reputation couldn't save him. Maguire had no issues in dropping his superstar winger.

Cobbo's season was limited to 15 appearances due to a drop in form. This despite being on a contract of well north of half a million dollars a season.

Josiah Karapani and Deine Mariner have been absolute revelations on the wing, despite both being listed as centres on the Broncos website.

Despite arriving a week after the club announced the signing of Ben Hunt, Maguire has found a way to best use the rep utility.

The way he managed to manoeuvre the star trio of Reynolds, Hunt and Mam has been a thing of beauty.

Ezra Mam's injection into the game this past Sunday afternoon had a huge bearing on the result. Hunt shifting to the nine added an experienced playmaking option.

The easy decision would have been to return Mam to the six for the Grand Final but instead Maguire has stuck by Hunt in the six while retaining Cory Paix at hooker.

Mam will again come off the bench meaning the Broncos have a weapon they can inject whenever Maguire decides it is time.

In 2023, the Broncos came within an Ivan Cleary masterclass of claiming their first NRL Premiership since 2006.

I'd absolutely argue though that without Michael Maguire, they wouldn't be just 48 hours away from another crack at ending that drought.

Don't forget, this is a team that finished 12th last year, four competition points and 30 differential points outside of the top eight.

To go from 12th to a Grand Final in the space of 12 months is magnificent.

About two months ago, I tipped the Broncos to win the title. With the greatest of respect to Kevin Walter, if he were still the coach of the club, there's no chance I would make that statement.

Maguire has the Broncos firing on all cylinders. He's created stars in the space of an NRL season, has ensured one of the game's most enigmatic stars in Reece Walsh has found consistent top form. He's found an ideal 17 after making a series of difficult decisions.

Simply put, Michael Maguire is one of the best signings the Broncos have ever made.