Justin Holbrook hasn't had an easy passage when it comes to coaching in the NRL.

He doesn't take the easy jobs and has started his second stint as an NRL head coach by taking on yet another job with a team that finished last on the ladder, just like he did with the Titans after a successful stint in the English Super League with St Helens.

Holbrook first took charge of the Titans in 2020 after they'd claimed the wooden spoon in 2019 and were in disarray. He quickly improved their record, finishing the 2020 season in 9th place, which was a fantastic effort considering they lost their first three games that year and looked set for another disappointing finish.

In 2021, Holbrook guided the Titans to the finals, finishing 8th in another strong coaching performance.

However, midway through the 2023 season, Holbrook and the Titans parted ways after 13 games, with his record sitting at a modest 6 wins and 7 losses, and he was replaced by Des Hasler.

Overall, his tenure at the Titans was quite successful and showed that Holbrook can lift a team from the bottom of the table and compete for finals footy.

Now, he takes over a Newcastle Knights side that, in recent times, can only be described as a train wreck. He inherits a roster that's been hamstrung by two players taking up a large portion of the salary cap, along with a few signings the Knights probably wish they could take back if they had the time over again, but hindsight is a lovely thing.

That said, there are some real positives in this Knights squad that Holbrook can work with. The backline that the Knights possess on paper looks as good as anything in the competition.

With the likes of Ponga, Best, Gagai, Young, Sharp, Brown, and the exciting young talent Fletcher Sharpe at his disposal, there is a lot of potential there if Holbrook can just unlock it.

Greg Marzhew is also very good on his day and one of the best meter eaters in the competition and is a handy finisher on his day. His handling errors do let him down at times, but Holbrook will have him doing plenty of high-ball practice in the off-season to rectify that area of his game.

Young gun Fletcher Hunt also looks like a player of the future. For someone so young, he's shown toughness, confidence, determination and a skill set that suggests he'll have a long and successful career.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him earn a starting spot come Round 1 with the recent foot injury to Dom Young. With a full off-season and a few extra kilos under his belt, he could be anything.

Many criticised the long-term signing of Dylan Brown, but he proved in the Pacific Championships that he's a quality player who can break games open. Brown is also an outstanding defender in the middle or on an edge and will add toughness in that area.

The addition of Sandon Smith is another smart signing. He showed real potential with the Roosters last season and looks an upgrade on last year's halves in Hastings, Gamble, and Cogger, who didn't exactly set the world on fire in Adam O'Brien's set-up.

It will be interesting to see how the Knights' spine shapes up in 2026, with Brown, Sharp, and Smith all fighting for the six and seven jerseys. Smith has also been rumoured to play as a hooker or utility, adding depth in that area alongside Crossland and Brailey.

Crossland impressed as a hooker for the Kiwis during the Pacific Championships and gives Holbrook some good selection headaches. He was even moved to the back of the scrum late in the season and looked comfortable there, while veteran Tyson Frizell still has plenty to offer.

Holbrook also has two very handy edge forwards in Dylan Lucas and Jermaine McEwen, who are both try-scoring machines who add real X-factor close to the line.

The biggest concern, however, is the middle forwards, where the Knights lack depth. They'll need Daniel Saifiti fit and firing to get them rolling forward, and the additions of Trey Mooney and former Newcastle junior Pasami Saulo from Canberra could prove crucial.

Both struggled for opportunities behind the Raiders' star-studded forward pack containing Papalii, Tapine, Horsburgh, Mariota, and Smithies, but will relish more minutes in Newcastle and could be exactly what Holbrook and the Knights have been searching for.

If Mooney and Saulo can support Saifiti in the middle, Holbrook could quickly turn the Knights' fortunes around in 2026 and deliver the success that Newcastle's rugby league mad community have been waiting for.

Knights fans have always been loyal and turn up in large numbers every week, no matter where they are sitting on the ladder and deserve to have a team that is winning more often than not.

Holbrook will also benefit from a strong new CEO in Peter Parr, who proved his credentials by helping the Cowboys build the side to their maiden premiership. Parr can now run his own race, with Phil Gardner stepping back from football operations.

Gardner did a great job securing the club's financial stability as well as setting up strong pathways and a Centre of Excellence, but it was time to hand over the reins and let someone else run the ship.

Danny Buderus joins the coaching staff as an assistant, bringing passion, knowledge, and the Knights DNA that's been missing in recent years.

Another smart move is the appointment of Matt Lantry, who has enjoyed a highly successful coaching run with the Maitland Pickers, guiding them to four straight premierships in the Newcastle competition.

Lantry, who will coach the Knights' NSW Cup side, has an excellent rugby league brain and a strong grasp of local talent and is a major asset for the club. He could easily be an NRL head coach in the future.

Kaylan Ponga has been the star of this side for a long time now, but hasn't quite shown his true potential consistently, barring his outstanding year in 2023, where he won the Dally M, which coincided with the Knights playing finals footy.

If Holbrook could unlock that potential and get him in the right places at the right time without him having to carry the team and do too much, Ponga could get himself back to that same form that he carried back in 2023.

Holbrook has a tough job ahead, but he can only improve on Newcastle's dismal 2025 season, where they finished with the wooden spoon.

The city and its fans are crying out for consistency and success, and Holbrook might just be the man to bring it back to the Knights faithful.

Predicted Lineup for 2026

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Dominic Young

3. Dane Gagai

4. Bradman Best

5. Fletcher Hunt

6. Fletcher Sharpe

7. Dylan Brown

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Phoenix Crossland

10. Trey Mooney

11. Dylan Lucas

12. Jermaine McEwen

13. Tyson Frizell

14. Sandon Smith

15. Pasami Saulo

16. Brodie Jones

17. Mat Croker