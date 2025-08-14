If you're looking for a baffling selection call in the lead-up to the NRL finals, look no further than the New Zealand Warriors.

Injuries may have rocked the boat of what was previously a locked-in top-four side, but coach Andrew Webster is not exactly helping himself.

Because, to put it plainly, what on earth is Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad doing in the centres?

So much of the modern game is built on playing the game off the front foot.

Being in the right position, dominating territory, and getting your forwards back behind the ball as quickly as possible.

There is no secret that the Penrith Panthers have built their four-peat of success on the back of just that.

Brian To'o, Dylan Edwards, and whoever they have been joined by on the other wing have regularly all been in the top 10 season in and season out for metres gained per game.

There are others around the competition who are pretty good at it too, and one of those is Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

There is absolutely no denying the influence he has over the Warriors' attack when at the back. He builds them very differently to the side we have seen rolled out in the last couple of weeks, whether they are playing with the injured Luke Metcalf or not.

While Nicoll-Klokstad may not have the most involvements when it comes to tries - in fact, he only has three for the season - the indirect involvements he creates by putting the Warriors on the front foot are too many to list.

His ball-running, his attitude, and work ethic. The list goes on. He is almost unparalleled anywhere around the competition.

Earlier this year, he ran a ridiculous 339 metres against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. He had another game over 300 against the Sydney Roosters in Round 3, and has had another seven games where he has cracked the 200-metre barrier.

That accounts for nine of his 17 games. Fifteen of them have been played at fullback.

The remaining six saw him fail to complete the game on two occasions and run for 171, 180 and 173 metres respectively.

On only one occasion this year has he played at fullback, completed the entire 80 minutes, and run for less than 100 metres - that was against the Canberra Raiders in Round 1.

Unsurprisingly, the Warriors lost that game.

So why, when the latest string of injuries hit the club, coach Andrew Webster thought playing the former Raiders grand final player in the centres was a good idea is anyone's guess.

The stats speak for themselves, too.

Eighty-nine metres against the Dolphins in Round 22, but even that was only brought on thanks to an enormous final 20 minutes.

Last week, albeit in horrific weather against the Canterbury Bulldogs?

Twenty-one metres.

This from a guy who has run more than 170 metres in all but one full game this year.

In last week's weather, those metres from the back become even more vital against a Bulldogs side who have the ability to stifle opposition attacks like few sides in the competition.

Taking away his influence has absolutely stunted the Warriors, even if some would argue Taine Tuaupiki, who has five try involvements in 13 games, is doing just fine.

His metres from in his four games at fullback, though? They read: 223, 88, 185 and 113.

There is the ability to go big, add to the Warriors' offensive production and be a suitable replacement, but the unfortunate truth of the matter for the Warriors is that the only player in the competition who could do what Nicoll-Klokstad can do is Edwards at the Panthers.

Outside of him, no one comes close.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has stepped up in trying to lead the way for the Warriors in this space, but there is only so much he can do both on his own and from the wing.

There is also only so far he can step up, given his already strong performances.

The Warriors will certainly view the injury to Luke Metcalf as the major issue crippling their season. The returns of Wayde Egan and James Fisher-Harris from recent injuries could also help their cause.

But it's no good if the forwards are struggling to get back behind the ball, and the halfback is kicking out of his own half all the time.

It just doesn't work.

If there is one thing the Warriors have looked during their recent losses, it's a step slow. I described them on The Loose Carry Podcast a few weeks ago as even "lazy".

That might be harsh, but so much of your momentum and pace of play in the modern game is generated from the back.

From the man in number one.

Tuaupiki can fill other roles in the back five just fine, but Nicoll-Klokstad losing his influence is what could ruin any push deep into the finals for the Auckland-based outfit.

Coach Webster is running out of time to right the wrong.

A loss to the Dragons on Friday, with another small performance from Nicoll-Klokstad, might be what is needed to convince Webster he has it wrong.