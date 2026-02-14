After playing every game last season, the Roosters didn't need to worry about a replacement for their star fullback.

The club is hopeful Tedesco will continue his consistency this year, but if their number one man becomes unavailable, coach Trent Robinson will need to consider who can step into the role.

While the Sydney Roosters boast depth across most positions, the fullback spot remains a key consideration, with three potential candidates eyeing out the role.

Cody Ramsey

Cody Ramsey has not played NRL for three years, after being struck down by ulcerative colitis and spending seven months confined to a hospital bed.

Despite this, Tedesco remains confident in the ex-Dragon player's abilities.

“Cody has been outstanding. We've swapped in and out of training plenty of times, and he's done an awesome job,” Tedesco told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“To hear his story, and what he's been through, and to now come back and play footy, it's pretty special. He's definitely stood out at training.

“Not only is he fast, but he's tough, and gets in and has a go.

“He could even be that specialist back we put on the bench if something does happen.”

Ramsey's experience and resilience make him a strong candidate, particularly given Tedesco's need for a reliable backup.

Mark Nawaqanitawase

Mark Nawaqanitawase is another option for the position, having previously played and trained at the position after he arrived at the club from Rugby Union.

While his potential is evident, Nawaqanitawase is bound to return to his original code at the end of the year, leaving fans wondering whether it is better to invest in a long-term player for that position instead.

Rex Bassingwaighte

The youngest of the trio, Rex Bassingwaighte, is just 19 and considered Tedesco's potential long-term successor at fullback.

Although the young star is coming off a shoulder injury, he has shown promise over the past two seasons, winning the Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year, representing the Under-18s Australian Wallabies, and leading his school to its first 1st XV AAGPS premiership since 2006.

While Ramsay and Tedesco are expected to make their first impressions of the season in the next trial match, young gun Bassingwaighte will be looking to showcase his talent today and push for a Roosters debut this year.

For now, Ramsay's experience and toughness make him the frontrunner as Tedesco's backup, with Bassingwaighte viewed as a longer-term prospect.