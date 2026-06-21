Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is set to extend his stay at the Warriors, with the veteran winger poised to sign a one-year contract extension that would take him into a seventh season at the club.

Since arriving in Auckland, the 30-year-old has become one of the club's most reliable finishers, crossing for 73 tries in 98 appearances. His try-scoring form has remained as potent as ever in 2026, with 14 tries from just 13 games.

The deal, revealed by the Daily Telegraph, would continue a remarkable chapter of Watene-Zelezniak's NRL career, having joined the Warriors midway through the 2021 season from the Bulldogs.

Originally debuting for the Panthers in 2014, Watene-Zelezniak has amassed 241 NRL appearances across appearances with Penrith, Canterbury and the Warriors.

The extension would also allow the Kiwi international to further cement his place in Warriors history.

Watene-Zelezniak is currently fourth on the club's all-time try-scoring list with 73 tries, trailing only Stacey Jones (77), Shaun Johnson (79) and club legend Manu Vatuvei (152). Barring injury, he is expected to climb past Jones in the coming weeks and move within striking distance of Johnson before the end of the season.

While his re-signing provides continuity for the Warriors, competition for spots on the wing is set to intensify in 2027.

The arrival of former Melbourne flyer Will Warbrick will add another high-profile option to the club's outside-back stocks, while Alofiana Khan-Pereira is also expected to challenge for a starting role.

The club is yet to confirm the extension.