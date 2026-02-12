This year will be the third straight season that the NRL has ventured to Las Vegas for their opening matches.

The move to Allegiant Stadium has been recognised as a wildly growing success, with the 2025 season opener generating more than a 600 per cent increase in viewership from the year before.

In addition, last year's Grand Final drew an average audience of 4.55 million; the NZ Warriors attracted an average home crowd of 25,382; and the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs are set to generate even more interest as they join the competition in 2027 and 2028.

These stunning statistics have only fanned the flames of NRL CEO Andrew Abdo's vision for global expansion.

During the 2026 NRL season launch, Abdo recognised the unprecedented success of the NRL beyond our shores and outlined his future prospects for the game.

"The game is incredibly strong, healthy and growing, and winning new fans in Australia," Abdo said at Tuesday's season launch.

"The growth in New Zealand is fantastic and the Pacific continues to grow."

"For us the opportunity is there to take regular rugby league, the NRL competition, the NRLW and State of Origin to the rest of the world. Vegas was our first big launchpad to that and now we're hard at work behind the scenes around what other venues we can take the game to.”

Japan, Abu Dhabi, London and Hong Kong are all strong contenders to extend the momentum from the Vegas opener.

"It's about where do we think long term we can grow and acquire fans," Abdo said.

"Japan is definitely interesting for us. It's a country that has a lot of rugby union players, has a big following of rugby union and we think there's an opportunity for rugby league to have a presence in Japan."

"So too Abu Dhabi, the UK remains incredibly important for us and we have lots of expats in Hong Kong so there's lots of options for us. We're hard at work looking at the business case, making sure this is viable and then the Commission will engage with the clubs and we'll have more to say in the coming months."

The NRL has placed considerable resources into growing the game in the UK and France, highlighted by the Kangaroos' record-breaking Ashes series in England last year.

Hosting matches in the UK not only showcases the NRL to a global audience but also provides an opportunity to cross-promote the Super League in one of the world's most competitive sporting markets.

"This is about winning fans across the world and truly globalising rugby league. There are many aspects to it but it's incredibly exciting because we know how good our athletes are, we know how great the competition is and we know how inclusive the game is.”

"It's the greatest game for all, so to be able to take it and showcase it to new markets is strategically important for us."

With strong growth figures, increasing international interest and a clear strategy for expansion, the NRL is positioned to continue its rise as a global sporting force.

The next few years will reveal just how far the game can go.