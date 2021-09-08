The Brisbane Broncos have been going through a disastrous period, finishing the 2021 season in 14th spot after picking up the wooden spoon last year.

This difficult period in the clubs existence is in contrast to how dominant the Broncos have been for so many years. The Brisbane-based team of old were the giants of the NRL and it was every young Queenslanders dream to pull on the maroon and gold.

Now rugby league junior players in the sunshine state are not opting to play for their home NRL side as much anymore. This is changing the teams recruitment greatly and now have them facing a talent shortage at the club.

The woes in Brisbane started when Wayne Bennett left the club in 2008. He then returned in 2012 but his departure left some holes in the culture and performance standards the Broncos held dear.

Then when he left for good in 2018, it trigged the worst period in their history under Anthony Seibold.

This period saw them win the wooden spoon in 2020, which was the first last-placed finish in their storied history. This poor ladder position led to Seibold's exit, as past players started voicing their dismay with their beloved club.

Now with Kevin Walters as head coach, the club will embark on moving up the ladder and becoming the winning Brisbane side we have known for so long. They must attempt to be more ruthless, tough and resilient which were cornerstone principles of the organisation, but right now those important mottos have disappeared.

The key signing to help the clubs revival is Rabbitohs champion half-back Adam Reynolds. He will drive a new standard at the club and add a touch of class to the line-up. Then they will need to lock away their young star back-rower Payne Haas, as he firms as a future great of the game. But individual players are not going to help the cause if the culture isn't a strong one.

The current playing group might need to listen and watch the players that have come before them. Players such as Gorden Tallis, Shane Webcke and even the great Darren Lockyer who are all proven winners and know in-depth the values of the club. They can educated the younger players, on how to play winning football and the daily practices that help accomplish this.

The Brisbane Broncos must look to their past to move towards a better future. The Broncos were once the most dreaded team to face in NRL history, but currently they are not feared in the slightest.

This needs to change because the league is better off when the Brisbane powerhouse is playing finals football.