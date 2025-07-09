The Wests Tigers are reportedly set to open talks with the South Sydney Rabbitohs regarding the future of playmaker Jayden Sullivan, whose future remains unclear despite being contracted until the end of 2027.

Attempting to find the right halves combination, coach Wayne Bennett made three new transfers ahead of this year, bringing in Jamie Humphreys, Lewis Dodd and Jayden Sullivan from the Manly Sea Eagles, St Helens RLFC and Wests Tigers.

While Dodd has failed to live up to expectations, Humphreys has exceeded expectations and made the No.7 jersey his own, forming a powerful combination with Cody Walker (when the duo are fully fit).

Just like Humphreys, Jayden Sullivan has exceeded the club's expectations of him and has been a regular member of their first-grade team after spending the majority of last season in the NSW Cup.

Unfortunately, his season came to a premature end after he sustained a leg injury in reserve grade.

Despite this, reports from The Sydney Morning Herald indicate that the Wests Tigers are set to open talks with the Rabbitohs about the playmaker and his future.

As it stands, Sullivan will return to the Tigers next season, but it is understood the Rabbitohs have indicated that they are willing to keep him.

This is only if his former team is willing to provide a financial contribution and pay part of his salary, as they did for this season, contributing $450,000 of his $600,000 annual salary for 2025.

"I love Bud. He's a really good friend of mine now and he's someone who brings a lot of energy to this club and (I) love rocking up to training cause he's always got a massive smile on his face," Rabbitohs teammate Jamie Humphreys said.

"He lifts the spirit of the boys and another one I can't wait to have back in the team and we're a better team when he's in.

"He's definitely a friend of mine and I love his energy, so he'll definitely make rocking up to pre-season a lot easier next year if he's around.

"Hopefully, they can sort something out because I love spending time with him."