The NRL's next broadcast deal was always going to shape the competition's future.

Now, with fresh comments from Nine boss Matt Stanton, the stakes and the tension are clearer than ever.

The current broadcast agreement between the NRL, Nine and Foxtel runs until the end of the 2027 season.

Negotiations have officially begun, and ARL Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys has already signalled his belief that the code can match, or even better, the AFL's $4.5 billion rights deal secured in 2022.

However, Nine has delivered a pointed message that sentiment won't drive the deal; financial discipline will.

“Premium assets such as the NRL rights, MAFS [Married at First Sight], and the Olympics are still good drivers of commercial outcomes. They're still very good assets. You just got to be very disciplined to make sure... we don't overpay," Stanton said.

It's not a threat. It's a reality check.

Since the NRL last struck its rights deal in 2020, the free-to-air advertising market has softened significantly.

Nine's latest half-year result showed revenue falling sharply, with advertising conditions continuing to bite across television and streaming.

The company reported a 14 per cent drop in revenue across its Nine Network broadcast operations, while streaming platform 9Now fell 16 per cent to $100.7 million.

Overall streaming and broadcast revenue slid 6 per cent to $790.9 million.

Against that backdrop, any expectation of an unchecked bidding war becomes less certain.

The NRL remains one of the most reliable ratings drivers in Australian sport.

The question now isn't whether rugby league is valuable; it's how much that value has grown in a tougher advertising climate.

Broadcast revenue underpins the modern NRL club construction, which impacts club distributions, expansion plans and salary cap growth.

If the next rights deal significantly increases in value, it could fast-track expansion, whether that's a PNG franchise or a move to 19 or 20 teams.

The next deal is likely to place greater emphasis on digital rights, simulcasts, and potentially open the door to global streaming players. With Nine confirming new AI licensing agreements, Stanton notes that there are “a lot more opportunities to come”, and he views the licensing model as a “good revenue stream” in the future.

Nine sees the NRL as a premium asset, but premium, as Stanton made clear, doesn't mean priceless.