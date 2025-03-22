The debate as to where Kalyn Ponga should be playing seemed all but settled following his Dally M-winning season in 2023, where the Newcastle Knights star produced an incredible display of rugby league as a fullback.

With the arrival of Dylan Brown looming, as well as the emergence of young stud Fletcher Sharpe, there is no doubt that the Knights need Ponga in the No. 1 jersey.

However, is fullback really Ponga's best position, or just the best position for his side right now?

Kalyn Ponga at halfback?

During last night's match against The Dolphins, Ponga was everywhere for the Newcastle Knights. The former Maroons fullback is the focal point of this side's attack, so his key involvements should come as no surprise.

However, Ponga's roaming role often saw him moving to halfback in high-risk situations.

He would often slot into first receiver and orchestrate the attack for the Knights, with five-eighth Fletcher Sharpe shifting to the back to cover for Ponga with his elite running game.

Ponga had three try assists and three linebreak assists, leading his squad in both statistics despite playing fullback.

Playing in the No. 7 jersey may help prolong Ponga's career as well.

Settling into a playmaking role would take the pressure off the 26-year-old's body as he gets older, considering he already has suffered numerous injuries in his career.

With Dylan Brown coming to the Hunter in 2026 and many doubting the Parramatta Eels five-eighth's ability to be a halfback, is it possible that giving Ponga the keys to the side's attack in the frontline may be worth a shot?

At the very least, shifting around the combo of Sharpe, Brown, and Ponga throughout the course of a single match could provide the Knights with an edge, as Ponga continues to grow as an elite playmaker in the NRL.

Dally M-winning fullback

If it isn't broke, don't fix it, is the saying.

It isn't an exaggeration to say that Ponga produced one of the greatest seasons of all time for a fullback in 2023, which eventually scored him a Dally M award come season's end.

He played five-eighth to start the year, but once he transitioned back to the No. 1 jumper, he was destructive.

Ponga's Dally M-winning season saw the fullback rack up a massive 21 try assists and 19 linebreaks, showcasing his class out the back for a Knights side that won 60% of their games.

He averaged an impressive 145 metres per game as well, showcasing his lethal running game that is essential for a star fullback in today's game.

These attributes are what have the 26-year-old playing fullback, and it is clear that the Newcastle Knights need this version of Ponga to win games.

What is his best position?

The Knights don't win without Ponga at fullback, but it could be argued that this has more to do with Newcastle's inability to surround their captain with stars rather than his ability to play a different position.

He can clearly impact a match from all facets of the game. He has the best running game in the NRL and elite ball-playing that can rival that of Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt.

While Ponga is still relatively young and healthy, the Knights have no choice but to play him out the back.

However, if Newcastle plans to have a successful core of Sharpe, Brown, and Ponga for the next decade, they may need 'KP' to play an even more essential role in this side's attack.