A spine shake up at the Gold Coast Titans has all but been confirmed for the 2022 season.

It's not a new rumour, but comments from AJ Brimson suggest he will be moving into the halves for the new season.

It comes following the departures of first Ashley Taylor (alongside five other players at the end of the season, who weren't renewed by the Titans), and Jamal Fogarty, who sought out a release from the club to take up an offer from the Canberra Raiders.

The club co-captain's departure seemed as if it would be destiny for Brimson to then move into the halves, with Jayden Campbell's emergence late last season meaning it would have been near impossible for Justin Holbrook to keep him out of the side.

It would allow Brimson to then partner another young gun in Toby Sexton in the halves, who will now likely be a first-choice starter following the aforementioned departures.

Brimson played in the halves as a junior, and told Triple M that he was ready to go what would work best for the team.

"We had a big chat at the end of last year and the way Jayden Campbell is playing and I'm excited to play with him, it's not one of those awkward things, I'm excited," Brimson said.

"I think what is going to work best would be me back into the halves and JC to stay at fullback.

I've played a lot of halves so it's not anything really new to me and I'm not too nervous but it is a bit more tackling for me so I'll have to get some wrestling sessions up in pre-season."

The move comes with an element of risk however, given how strong Brimson has been at fullback.

He was selected for Queensland in Game 1 of the 2020 State of Origin mix and was in the conversation again this year, with the Titans doubling their output after his return from injury during the first half of 2020.

The 23-year-old has been impressed with the remainder of the spine however, while it would appear Erin Clark will be given first crack at nine, despite Tanah Boyd being in the squad, and the signing of Aaron Booth from the Melbourne Storm.

"We've got such a young spine and if it ends up being me, Toby and JC and then Erin Clark or Tanah Boyd or whoever is at nine, it is exciting," he said.

"It is a young spine and we know if we are going to do something in this comp then we are going to have a massive pre-season together.

"I think that is Justin's (Holbrook) thought process behind it, telling us early where he wants us to play so after every session there is no confusion.

"You'll know each others game so when Round 1 comes around you're ready to go.

"I'm excited, Toby is one of my good mates and he is a freak so it'll be good."