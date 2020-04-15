Last week I asked across social media if there were any Rugby League ‘what ifs’ people wanted covered.

There were three overwhelming leaders in terms of replies, two of which I will cover over the next fortnight and today’s ‘what If?’

There are few moments that you can mention to almost any NRL fan as that kick, tackle or drop, but this is well and truly in that wheelhouse.

October 4th, 2015: The Cowboys and Broncos battle it out for the NRL Premiership in front of a monster crowd in one of the game’s greatest Grand Finals.

This was, without a doubt, the greatest game I’ve ever attended live that didn’t involve my side. It was so loud all day in the build up.

Watching on from the halfway line with a largely neutral group of friends, this was the perfect game. It had EVERYTHING.

From the kick off, to the downright ridiculous Corey Oates try, to the James Tamou beast-mode, to the very final play of the game, this was perfect. Couldn’t write it any more romantically.

The game looked over from a fair way out. Brisbane looked the goods. Then it happened. Michael Morgan’s moment of magic sent Kyle Feldt over in the corner to tie us up, with Thurston lining up to convert from the sideline to ice the game and win the title.

Again, you couldn’t have written it any better. The kick, seemingly after taking forever to line up, sails in slow motion into the post and we’re off to golden point.

Look away now Broncos fans. After a never ending break, the Cowboys kick off and we settle in for a long slog. Only for Ben Hunt to drop the kick off and present the Cowboys with an immediate chance to wrap it up.

What if … Ben Hunt had fielded the kick off?

I don’t think I’ve ever felt the energy sucked out of half a stadium as quickly quite like the moment the ball bounced off Hunt’s chest and arms and into the ANZ Stadium turf.

The other half of the stadium erupted into rapturous applause, sensing that it were just a matter of time until Thurston slotted the match-winning and season ending field goal.

At the time the kick off sailed toward the Broncos goal line I expected another 10-15 minutes, missed opportunities and a rush to get the last train home following the trophy presentation.

If Hunt makes that catch, I still expect that’s exactly what we get.

Although the Cowboys had all the momentum following the final minute try, Brisbane had dominated the majority of the game and if they hadn’t have racked the cue 20 minutes early, they’re lifting the trophy instead of watching on.

That said, this was game almost reset and would have continued on as a battle of the middles. James Tamou was best on ground that night and Taumalolo was an absolute machine, but the Broncos had mroe than their fair share of performers.

If Brisbane had made that final tackle in the 79th minute, Anthony Milford wins the Clive Churchill medal. He ran the Cowboys ragged and would have capped off a brilliant year.

Corey Oates scored one of the great Grand Final tries and ran for a game high 222 metres. He would have played a big part in extra time as he had across the 80 minutes.

I wouldn’t have expected much from that first set. Probably four hit ups from the middles, a wide running hit up and a deep kick.

The Cowboys likely respond in time and an arm wrestle ensues.

Put simply, the first mistake, penalty conceded or line break wins this game. It was that close.

Milford was the most likely to make that break. He had two in regular time. He had a further line break assist.

That said, Taumalolo had the most post contact metres and would have been a huge impact player in the deciding final moments.

This game was so tight across all aspects that it ultimately comes down to who can kick the match-winning field goal from 35 metres plus. I can’t see anyone getting any closer than that unless there’s a drop ball early in the set.

If it came down to the field goal masters, it’s Thurston vs Milford. Hunt and Morgan can both kick field goals but this comes down to the two main men.

Unfortunately for Broncos fans I can’t see anything changing in the end.

Thurston is the master of the field goal and would have taken any opportunity presented to him. It was simply written that way.

Ultimately I thought Thurston kicking the match winner from the sideline after the siren was perfect. Turns out there was one more twist before the inevitable ending.

Verdict

Ultimately the Cowboys win in the same manner, a Thurston field goal from 30-35 metres out.

Truthfully I wish it had happened this way.

There’s always a moment that decides major games. Someone has to be seen as the hero and someone the villain. In this case it was Thurston and unfortunately Hunt.

If Hunt catches that kick off, Thurston still stands tall as the hero but the game is more remembered for the Thurston field goal and not the Hunt drop … and those on social media have lost NRL joke fodder for many years.