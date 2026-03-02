It is the third consecutive year the NRL season opener has taken place in Las Vegas, and American fans are clearly taking notice.

This year's crowd set a record attendance of 45,719, showing that rugby league is steadily capturing attention in a country dominated by American football and basketball.

One of the main talking points that dominates the Strip during the NRL fan fest is the minimal protective gear worn by NRL players, with many locals saying this is what makes the game tougher than their local code.

“I really think it's harder than American football,” shared a young spectator to Fox Sports.

“These guys are whoopin' each other's arses … and nobody is wearing shields.”

This sentiment was expressed repeatedly throughout the week.

“And straight away, I was hooked to the physicality,” one local fan said, reflecting on his second year at the NRL event.

“Like now, when you've got a team down there at the goal line. It's one-on-one. Toughest guy wins. Love that.”

Another American shared their intrigue and admiration for the working-class game.

Look at these guys, tough as nails, getting knocked on their arses.

“You know they don't feel good, but they get back up anyway.”

The Australian fan culture adds another layer of excitement for U.S. spectators.

“You Aussies have a good time, drink a lot - it brings a buzz and energy to this place that isn't always here for us,” he explained, noting that even the local Raiders haven't had the most successful seasons in recent years.

“And when you put all that with the physicality of these guys … that's why I'm back.”

For many in the States, rugby league's growth is becoming tangible.

“In Jacksonville, the game really is growing. We've got a youth team, high school teams for boys and girls, plus [senior] sides for both men and women,” a Florida fan explained.

“Because it's easier to understand than rugby,” they added, a comment that would surely please Peter V'landys, who has long championed the NRL over other codes.

“Obviously, American football is a staple here. But if you can understand our game, you can understand rugby league.”

As the NRL continues to bring its season openers to Vegas and beyond, one local captured both the excitement and the sport's promising future in America.

“Seen a lot of winners. Seen a lot of losers. And rugby league looks like a winner to me.”