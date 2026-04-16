Parramatta Eels second rower Kelma Tuilagi will test his worth on the market after the signing of Jaydn Su'A indicates the club is moving in another direction with their edges.

The signing of the Red V forward, along with the emergence of Kitione Kautoga, has left Tuilagi in a vulnerable position, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the off-contract forward is looking at other options beyond this year.

Tuilagi burst onto the scene in 2021 for the Wests Tigers, showing promising glimpses of a damaging back rower with silky ball-playing skills.

After being a breakout talent in 2022, playing 22 games in the top grade, he was poached by the Manly Sea Eagles.

They picked Tuilagi up for one season in 2023, starting the season on the left edge, but lost his spot to Ben Trbojevic, with Manly giving him the option to secure his future elsewhere.

Since his 17-game stint on the Northern Beaches, Tuilagi has called Parramatta home and starred in their victory over the Brisbane Broncos in round two, recording two tries and two-line breaks.

However, Tuilagi has only made three appearances in the blue and gold this year after failing to lock down a starting spot, and is ready to secure a new home.

Tuilagi, 27, would be an ideal fit for the Perth Bears, who are looking to beef up their forward stocks ahead of their introduction into the NRL next year.

Ironically enough, with a young crop of talented stars coming through the Dragons system, he would add value as an effective bridging option between Su'A' and the young guns coming through, such as Dylan Egan or Jacob Halangahu.