Contracted with the Wests Tigers on a train and trial deal, Gordon Whippy has departed the club and found a new home in the process.

A Fijian international, Whippy was signed by the Tigers in the off-season but failed to break into the first-grade line-up and spent most of his time at the club in the NSW Cup.

However, he would only make three appearances - all coming off the interchange bench - playing 62 total minutes. During his stint on the field, he made two tackle busts, 56 post-contact metres, 24 tackle and 124 total running metres.

Compared to a young Sonny Bill Williams, Whippy has returned to the South Sydney Rabbitohs and made his NSW Cup debut for the Rabbitohs last weekend against the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

Whippy has previously spent time in the Rabbitohs developmental system before playing with the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup for the 2023 season.

This is the third mid-season signing the Rabbitohs have made to their reserve grade team after picking up former NRL roster members Brandon Mansfield-Webster (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Tevita Taumoepenu (Parramatta Eels).