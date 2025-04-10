The Wests Tigers are on the up, and the club's CEO, Shane Richardson, knows it. That is why he has put together a plan to upgrade Campbelltown Stadium, and is prepared to walk away from the Tigers' home if his plan isn't realised.

The Tigers have been the laughing stock of the NRL for the last few years, securing three wooden spoons in a row. However, times have changed for the 2005 premiers, and Richardson is dead set on his club receiving the respect it deserves.

“As the game continues to evolve, so must the Wests Tigers," Richardson exclaimed on Behind The Roar.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If we want to compete at the highest level against other NRL clubs based in modern venues, we need to address the financial advantage those clubs currently have."

Richardson is determined to receive the same benefits other elite NRL clubs possess, and will not be brushed to the side.

“I don't do a Trumpian thing of making a statement and then backing off,” Richardson declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I go straight up-front honestly to people and tell them what we require for them to be part of what we are doing. We did that with Leichhardt Oval."

Richardson discussed his plans for Campbelltown Stadium, which would require a monster investment of $50M in the next three years, and $100M over the next 5-10 years.

“The opportunity for Campbelltown is they have a team that wants to play there.

“All they have to do is provide a stadium to a standard that we can make money out of. They are wanting to help us, but the bottom line is it is time to deliver."

The Campbelltown Council has until June 30 to meet these demands, otherwise the Wests Tigers will be forced to move in another direction.

“Unless it improves, it is a very simple thing. As I said before, I don't do Trumpian threats, we won't play there. At the moment, it is not at the standard required to be an NRL ground.

“The reality is that the stadium must be locked in for an upgrade for us to lock in for any period of time. We want to do it. If we can't do it we have a plan B, and we will enact the plan B after June 30.”

The Tigers have cemented themselves in Sydney's south-west, which is why Richardson is eager to remain in Campbelltown.

They are scheduled to play four games at Campbelltown Stadium this season, and Richardson has declared the club aims to host up to nine games every season across the NRL and NRLW over the next 10 years.

However, if a deal isn't struck by June 30, Richardson is not afraid to look elsewhere, which could have heavy ramifications for the club's fanbase in Campbelltown and surrounding areas.