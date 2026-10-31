Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers star Apisai Koroisau has suffered a suspected broken jaw after he was clipped across the head by an opposition defender after he passed the ball.

Initially suspected as an HIA, it was revealed by Seven's broadcast team that Koroisau was being aided with the green whistle and was heading to hospital after being immediately taken from the field.

Koroisau tried to catch New Zealand Kiwis markers napping and get a quick pass to Caleb Navale on the burst, which was dropped.

It adds further salt to the wound with the Kiwis running riot in the first half, scoring six tries with still 13 minutes to go.

More to come...