The NRL is in the concluding stages of finalising the 2027 draw, with every team allowed three special requests for their upcoming season.

The draw is expected to be released mid-November following the completion of all the finishing touches, with News Corp revealing the fixtures that clubs want to bring to life in 2027.

Headlining the list is the NRL's latest expansion side Perth Bears, who are looking at having two back-to-back home games to establish a fortress atmosphere early on the west coast.

With many writing off the Bears on the paddock in 2027, they have an exceptional chance to start great with two matches in Perth.

It is looking likely South Sydney will be the ones to meet with the Bears for the first time in their club's history.

Defending premiers Sydney Roosters are keen to host the Tigers and Bulldogs and want to mark it on the calendar for next season.

“As we continue to build the Emergency Services match into another marquee event like Anzac Day, we have requested the Tigers again on a Sunday 4pm late in the season,” Roosters boss Joe Kelly told News Corp.

“We have also requested the Bulldogs in Indigenous Round as per the past two seasons as we continue to evolve the match day to celebrate and acknowledge Indigenous culture."

The Manly Sea Eagles want to re-establish their history with the Bears and would like to host their rivals in Brookvale.

Many deem the Sea Eagles as the reason why the North Sydney Bears no longer exist in the top grade, building as a must-watch fixture in 2027.

As for rivalries, Newcastle wants to host Manly to celebrate 30 years since the 1997 Grand Final win over the Sea Eagles, which marked one of the most iconic moments of all time with Darren Albert scoring at the death to steal the win.

Meanwhile, the Broncos won't play at Suncorp to open their campaign following a scheduling conflict with American pop artist Bruno Mars.

The Warriors will host an Anzac Day clash, with hopes of it being at Eden Park.

The club is also closing in on having a game in Christchurch, which brings further intrigue into the potential of the NRL's 20th team being based in New Zealand's South Island.

The Storm will celebrate 10 years since their 2017 premiership against the Cowboys, hoping to host them at AAMI Park on Old Boys Day.

NRL clubs are on the doorstep of returning to pre-season during November to prepare for 2027, with the season kicking off in the fourth instalment of the Rugby League Las Vegas endeavour.