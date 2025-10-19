Already recruiting Under-19s QLD Maroons five-eighth Javon Andrews from the Gold Coast Titans, the Wests Tigers have added another young playmaker to their ranks ahead of next year's campaign.

Building for the future - and losing Marc Tannous to the Cronulla Sharks - the Tigers have signed young playmaker Ryder Huth from the Western Clydesdales in the Queensland reserve-grade competition.

While the details of his contract are not yet known, Huth is recognised as a natural leader with strong communication skills and is set to play in the NSW Cup competition in 2026.

Starting the 2025 QLD Cup season at five-eighth, Huth played six of the opening seven rounds for the Clydesdales and would go on to play four more matches at either fullback or halfback before the conclusion of the campaign.

Scoring one try, he previously played for the Central Queensland Capras in both the Cyril Connell and Mal Meninga Cup junior representative competitions and will be one to keep a close eye on in the coming years.