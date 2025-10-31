The Wests Tigers have added to their fullback stocks, signing one of the brightest young players in rugby league and a member of the 2024 Australian Schoolboys team.

After this publication revealed earlier in the week that the Penrith Panthers had released Jack Attard, sources have told Zero Tackle that the youngster has become the latest former Panther to sign with the Wests Tigers, following in the footsteps of Apisai Koroisau, Jarome Luai, Sunia Turuva and Taylan May.

Inking a three-year contract with the club until the end of 2028, the St Dominic's College product will be on a train-and-trial deal for the 2026 season before moving to the club's development list in 2027 and the club's Top 30 roster in the final year of his contract.

His arrival will see him learn from Jahream Bula as he continues to develop as a player and will contend with Heath Mason and Tino Tavana as the Fijian international's back-up for next year's campaign.

Granted the opportunity to train with the Panthers' first-grade squad earlier in the year on a four-week block, Attard has been a standout performer in the lower grades and was set to play in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge in 2025 before being ruled out with a back injury.

In his only two NSW Cup matches this year, the youngster scored two tries and averaged 123 running metres per match, showing plenty of promise on the field in the fullback role.

"I did a four-week program before Christmas, and it was a good experience," Attard told this publication in May.

"It was good to get around all those boys. [Nathan] Cleary was really good with all the young boys, so it was really good to be around all of them."

An announcement by the club is expected to be made shortly.