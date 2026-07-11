The Wests Tigers will send Starford To'a for scans after he suffered a suspected groin injury in the side's loss to the New Zealand Warriors on Friday.

The club was dealt a double blow with Samuela Fainu also going down with a similar-looking injury when he tried to fend off Te Maire Martin, but instead slipped and extended his leg out awkwardly.

It was Fainu's first match back since a long lay-off with a right-foot injury which he sustained in Round 9, as the Tigers fight to keep their finals hopes alive.

However, coach Benji Marshall confirmed his second rower would be fine and his absence on the field was part of his return to match fitness, while To'a faces a nervous wait to see the extent of his groin complaint.

"Starford's done his groin," Marshall confirmed in his post-match press conference.

"Samuela, nah he's fine. First game back, probably a little under done. So he was on a bit of a minutes restriction tonight, so that was always planned for him come off around that time. So, he's fine."

To'a is in his fifth season as a Tiger, but has struggled to remain in the first-grade side and has been limited to eight appearances in 2026.

The Tongan international will make the trip across the bridge to link up with the Manly Sea Eagles next year on a two-year deal after he was granted permission from the Tigers to speak with rivals.

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Given the Tigers blooded Heamasi Makasini and opted with Taylan May as starting centres during 2026, while eventually signing Jake Averillo, the writing was on the wall for To'a to make a move.

There is a vacant centre position in Brookvale with Reuben Garrick making the move to the Sydney Roosters, and To'a has jumped on the opportunity to fight for a starting spot for Round 1 next year.

The NRL Physio is indicating that a return to play for a minor groin strain is as little as zero to two weeks if To'a receives some positive news, but a grade three strain can be as significant as two months on the sidelines.

The Tigers sit in 12th place on the ladder and are losing touch with the top eight after a promising opening two months of their season, conceding their fourth straight loss.

They will face the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in a must-win clash at Accor Stadium on July 18, with a win keeping their slim final hopes alive for 2026.