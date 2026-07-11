The Wests Tigers have confirmed Jarome Luai will depart the club at season's end after a mutual agreement to be released a year early.

Luai signed a five-year deal with the Tigers prior to his arrival in 2025, although annual renewal clauses in his contract meant he was given opportunities to explore his options.

The Samoan international dropped a bombshell in April when he was confirmed to become the PNG Chiefs' first inaugural signing for 2028.

Luai will play the remainder of the 2026 season for the Tigers but is highly likely to pick-up a one-year contract at a rival club in 2027 before he makes the trip north to Port Moresby the following year.

Tigers coach Benji Marshall thanked Luai for his professionalism towards the club.

“Firstly, I want to thank Jarome for his maturity during these discussions and his team first mentality,” Marshall said in a Tigers statement.

“We've got some great young halves here at the club and we need to provide them with the best chance to grow and develop as players, which means we need to give them opportunities to test themselves at NRL level.

“With Jarome leaving at the end of next season, it was going to prove a challenge for us to do that, and he didn't want to stand in the way of young players getting their opportunity and the overall journey of this group.

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"This agreement is testament to Jarome and his commitment to this group, that he's willing to step aside to ensure our club is in the best position possible over the next few years.

“We want to wish Jarome and his family well with the next chapter of his career.”

Luai has made his mark in a short time at the club, instilling professionalism and culture into the joint venture.

The Samoan international thanked the Tigers for their support and remains focused on finishing the year strong.

“I'm grateful to everyone involved with the club for everything over the last two seasons,” Luai said.

“Shaun, Benji, the coaches, the staff and my brothers out on the field. We've laid some strong foundations together. I look forward to seeing this group continue to grow and bring success to the Wests Tigers.

“The focus now is on my game and helping this group finish the season strongly.”

The Tigers sit in 12th position with seven wins and 10 losses in their 2026 campaign, and have a crucial must-win clash with the Bulldogs on July 18 to keep their finals hopes alive.