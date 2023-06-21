Another shock club has entered the race for Ben Hunt, with Mat Rogers reporting that Ben Hunt is set to sign with the Wests Tigers.

The St George Illawarra Dragons halfback and skipper requested a release on Saturday afternoon, which was then knocked back by the Dragons, with the club denying him the release.

Getting ready to lace up his boots tonight for Queensland, Hunt is set to meet with the Dragons' board and incoming coach Shane Flanagan once he returns to the club to speak about his contract.

The Canterbury Bulldogs, Dolphins, and Gold Coast Titans - the frontrunners - have all so far shown interest in the Queensland and Australian playmaker.

However, according to Mat Rogers on SEN 1170, the Wests Tigers have entered the race for Hunt and will reportedly be the club he ends up at if he doesn't stay with the Dragons.

According to Rogers, the Wests Tigers are set to offer Ben Hunt a salary of $1 million per season.

"They are going to pay him a million bucks (per season)," Roger said on SEN 1170.

"It's from a source that I trust.

"I'm just a bit baffled by it."

The Wests Tigers are in the market for a new halfback after Luke Brooks rejected a contract extension put forward by the club. While coach Tim Sheens confirmed on Saturday night that the club is on the lookout for a quality half.

With Luke Brooks set to leave the club at the end of the season, Brandon Wakeham off-contract and Adam Doueihi injured, the club currently has no first-grade halves signed for next season.