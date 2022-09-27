The Wests Tigers’ ongoing roster retention spree has hit a snag, with reports the club is at a crossroads with fullback and recent Prime Minister's XIII representative Daine Laurie regarding the length of a possible extension.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Tigers - who recently extended the contract of Shawn Blore - have offered the livewire custodian a one-year deal in the hopes of keeping Laurie away from the player market come November 1 – but sources close to the player have suggested he could refuse unless the club doubles the length.

It’s believed the club’s desire to remain in the race for Cameron Munster may be having some impact on discussions – and not just in the financial sense.

The Telegraph suggests the club may even consider moving Laurie to five-eighth should they somehow overcome the odds and secure Munster’s services if the Storm star wants to play fullback.

The ongoing speculation regarding Munster’s deal with Melbourne is creating a log-jam in the player movement market as clubs wait to see whether the No.6 decides to stay in the Victorian capital.

According to Munster’s manager Braith Anasta, Munster is alleged to have made a decision on his future over the weekend, with the expectation that he would advise the Storm of his decision by the end of this week.

From there, should he reject the Melbourne club – which is now expected after such a drawn-out process – a bidding war will erupt.

Though that’s expected to the led by the Dolphins, who have a considerable amount of cash to throw around for a marquee signing, the Tigers have repeatedly expressed their interest in matching any offer, despite the fact Munster’s partner is said to be aiming for a return to Queensland.