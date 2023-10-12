Wests Tigers forward James Roumanos has admitted he is keen on a move away from the club, revealing his ideal destination.

The Lebanon international has struggled to break through into the Tigers' first-grade outfit this season, spending all his time in the NSW Cup with the Western Suburbs Magpies - the feeder club of the Wests Tigers.

Coming through the ranks at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Roumanos wouldn't make his NRL debut until last year, coming off the interchange bench for the Manly Sea Eagles against his former side in a 21-20 loss.

While he hasn't had the best of luck getting game time in his club career, he managed to play all four games for Lebanon during last year's Rugby League World Cup. Here, he would play alongside and learn from the likes of star playmakers Mitchell Moses and Adam Doueihi.

League Express has now revealed that Roumanos is extremely keen on a move away from the Wests Tigers, revealing the Super League outfit Castleford Tigers as his ideal destination.

This isn't the first time he has been linked with a move away from the Wests Tigers, with the forward previously gaining attraction from the Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, St Helens RLFC and Salford Red Devils.

However, before he joins the Castleford Tigers, the Super League club will have to release either Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo, Elie El-Zakhem, Charbel Tasipale, Liam Horne, Jacob Miller or Albert Vete, as they currently occupy all the overseas quota spots on the team.

“I would definitely consider a move to the Super League. It would be an awesome challenge and experience,” Roumanos told League Express earlier this season.

“The UK culture is something I experienced during my time over in England for the World Cup and I really enjoyed it. I would definitely like to experience it again.

“I think being out of contract does weigh on players' minds, but you try to just focus on playing well and hope everything else looks after itself.”

