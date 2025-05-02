The Wests Tigers have been forced to reshuffle their back-line ahead of Magic Round with a centre ruled out of facing the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday night.

In a statement on Thursday night, the club confirmed that Starford To'a will not take part in the match after being ruled out with a minor neck injury.

His absence will see Charlie Staines enter the line-up after spending several weeks on the sidelines with an unknown injury and veteran Brent Naden will be pushed back into the centres.

Solomona Faataape has also been ruled out of the extended squad due to personal reasons.

“It's not serious. Just had a scan off the back of last week's game and the specialist said he probably needs one to two weeks,” Marshall said on Friday.

“Hopefully one, but whatever is necessary to get him right we'll do.

“That was a bit of a late curve ball for us, but Charlie Staines comes into the fold there, playing on the wing, so it's a good experience for him coming in.”