The Wests Tigers are looking to make a game-changing left-field move by courting former Australian Wallabies coach Michael Cheika for the position of General Manager of Football.

The 56-year-old, currently the head coach of the Argentinian Rugby Union team, is being targeted to bring his expertise and leadership to the NRL, according to News Corp. Cheika was the Australian Wallabies coach between 2014-2019, winning the World Rugby Coach of the Year award in 2015.

The General Manager of Football plays a pivotal role in the club's operations, overseeing various aspects, including the coaching staff, player roster management, recruitment and nurturing junior talent through development pathways. The position has been vacant since Tim Sheens left the role 12 months ago.

This potential play for Cheika comes as Wests Tigers undergo significant changes, with Benji Marshall set to lead the team as the head coach in the 2024 NRL season. Marshall's appointment marks a new era for the club, and securing someone of Michael Cheika's stature would undoubtedly bolster the transition.

Wests Tigers have faced challenges in recent years with consecutive wooden spoon finishes in 2022 and 2023. The club remains determined to chart a path to success and revitalisation, and Cheika's wealth of experience could be the catalyst for change.

The club has been heavily criticised for failing to stay the course on a number of different paths over the past few years, with the one area of stability being the continued tenure of CEO Justin Pascoe and Chairman Lee Hagipantelis.

Michael Cheika's potential transition from the rugby union world to the NRL would undoubtedly be a significant development.

