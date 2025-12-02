Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson is reportedly contemplating ending his time at the club following off-field dramas which included the sacking of Chairman Barry O'Farrell.

Although he has two years left to run on his current contract with the Tigers, Danny Weidler reports that Richardson is giving "serious consideration" to ending his time at the club.

Danny Weidler reports: "Following the board room drama at the Wests Tigers it's understood club boss Shane Richardson is giving serious consideration to ending his time at the club. He has around 2 years left on his contract."

This comes after the Holman Barnes Group axed O'Farrell and three independent directors - Annabelle Williams, Charlie Viola and Michelle McDowell, thus leaving them in charge with full control of the Wests Tigers.

"To strengthen governance and ensure clearer visibility and collaboration across both organisations, a notice of removal has been issued to the independent directors of the Wests Tigers board," the Holman Barnes Group said in a statement via News Corp.

“These governance changes that have been enacted will have no impact on the football operations, coaching staff or players.

"The Holman Barnes Group has full faith and commitment in Shane Richardson as CEO and Benji Marshall as coach.

“Our focus is on stability, unity and success both on and off the field. Holman Barnes Group and the Wests Tigers share a deep commitment to the players, members, fans and communities, and we will continue to work together to build a strong, sustainable and successful long-term future for the club.”