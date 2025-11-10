One of six players farewelled by the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2025 NRL season, centre Josh Feledy has officially joined a new NRL club as he looks to rack up more appearances in first-grade.

A talented outside back during his junior years, which saw him represent the Under-19s NSW Blues team in 2023, Feledy has made three appearances in first-grade over the past three seasons but was unable to cement a regular spot in the Wests Tigers side.

Mainly spending his time between the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions at the moment, he has failed to kick on from a successful junior career, but is still at the beginning of his journey.

Farewelled by the club at the end of 2025, he has now officially signed with the Manly Sea Eagles on a development contract for next season, five years after captaining the side's Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup team to a premiership.

His return to the Northern Beaches will see him join D'Jazirhae Pua'avase, Jackson Shereb, Paul Bryan and former teammate Brandon Wakeham on the club's development list for the 2026 NRL season.

Yet to play for the Sea Eagles, Wakeham has 40 NRL matches under his belt and is an international playmaker for Fiji.

Meanwhile, Bryan joins from the Newcastle Knights for whom he made his NRL debut in Round 12 against the Panthers, and Shereb arrives from the Norths Devils in the QLD Cup, but had a long stint in the St George Illawarra Dragons pathways system.