The Wests Tigers are reportedly on the verge of re-signing co-captain Apisai Koroisau to a new contract after they let go of apprentice Tallyn Da Silva to the Parramatta Eels.

While the likes of Adam Doueihi and Charlie Staines are off-contract at the end of 2025, the club have several stars who will be able to speak with rival teams from November 1, headlined by co-captain Apisai Koroisau.

Contracted at the moment until the end of 2026 on a salary of around $700,000 a season, the Fijian international and former NSW Blues dummy-half is set to land a new deal in the coming fortnight.

According to foxsports.com.au, the Wests Tigers are on the verge of extending Koroisau on a two-year deal until 2028, and the contract will be finalised within the next fortnight.

Putting him out of the reach of the Perth Bears, the move to extend their co-captain comes after the club lost Tallyn Da Silva to the Parramatta Eels on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

It is understood that the North Queensland Cowboys had previously made inquiries about Koroisau and were closely monitoring his future, which now seems to be closed for the remainder of his career.

"To be fair, I've never seriously thought about it, mainly because I'd love to just finish off here at the Tigers and I'm in no rush to be going anywhere or sign any contracts," Koroisau said recently about a potential move to the Bears.