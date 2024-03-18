The Wests Tigers have announced they have appointed former Central Coast Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp to the club in a new role.

Mielekamp has been confirmed as the club's new General Manager of Community, Foundation and Affiliates.

Before joining the Wests Tigers, Mielekamp spent nine years at the Central Coast Mariners and previously worked for NRL teams the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“We are in the final stages of preparing a new strategy document for the club which includes a sizeable uplift in community engagement, and Shaun will be driving that,” said Tigers CEO Shane Richardson in a club statement.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge in building and developing community programs within the sports market, and we are delighted to have him on board."

Shaun Mielekamp spoke about returning to rugby league and was excited to join Shane Richardson and the Wests Tigers.

“I'm extremely excited to be joining Wests Tigers and I look forward to making a real difference to the club and our community,” he said.

“I've always been passionate about how sporting clubs can be a catalyst for positive change and social impact, and this is a mission that is very close to my heart.

"There's a lot of work to do and I'm eager to get started."