The Warriors have christened Christchurch's new One NZ Stadium in style, powering to a 38-20 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys in front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday afternoon.

The historic fixture was the fastest-selling sell-out home game since the Warriors' inaugural match, and the club rewarded fans with an entertaining six-tries-to-four victory led by a stunning four-try haul from fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Nicoll-Klokstad was unstoppable throughout the afternoon, crossing four times as the Warriors celebrated the opening of their new home away from home in emphatic fashion.

The winger's try-scoring masterclass was complemented by efforts from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Adam Pompey and Taine Tuaupiki, with Watene-Zelezniak continuing his outstanding campaign as he edges closer to a contract extension expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Tuaupiki impressed in the fullback jersey, producing a tireless display that included 218 running metres as the Warriors consistently found joy through their backfield.

Fresh from State of Origin duty, Mitch Barnett once again showcased his value to Andrew Webster's side. The forward played 61 minutes, producing 24 runs for 191 metres, including 73 post-contact metres, while also making 28 tackles in another industrious performance.

While the Warriors celebrated a memorable afternoon in Christchurch, the Cowboys will anxiously await the outcome of Jason Taumalolo's disciplinary situation.

The veteran forward was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle, an incident that could place his milestone appearance in jeopardy. Should the charge attract a suspension, Taumalolo could be forced to miss next weekend's clash in Townsville, where he had been set to celebrate his 300th NRL appearance.

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North Queensland showed patches of promise despite the defeat, with Braidon Burns scoring a double, while Jeremiah Nanai and Scott Drinkwater also crossed the stripe.

However, they ultimately had no answer for Nicoll-Klokstad and a Warriors side that ensured the first chapter of rugby league at One NZ Stadium will be remembered as a successful one for the home team.