Tim Sheens is on the prowl for big-name signings, with the premiership-winning West Tigers head coach trying to lure Mitchell Moses and John Bateman into the orange and black fold.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sheens has been over in the UK in an advisory role for the Italian World Cup side and has taken the opportunity to set up meetings with both the Eels and Raiders Grand Finalists.

Moses has a history at the Tigers having played his first 67 games for the club before joining Parramatta in 2017.

Currently, on tour as the skipper of the Lebanon side in the World Cup, it was Tigers great Robbie Farah's Lebanese connections that set up the meeting between Moses and Sheens.

Moses is set to test his worth on the market come November 1 and the Tigers aim to lead the race for his signature with a million-dollar offer for his services.

Sheens' Moses move is especially eyebrow-raising given rumours that current Tigers halfback Luke Brooks is heavily linked to joining Newcastle.

The former Australian coach's pursuit of Bateman also comes at an opportune time with the England international keen to return to NRL football.

Bateman has made 34 NRL appearances, among them an appearance in the 2019 Grand Final and a Dally M medal for Second Rower of the Year that same season.

Since returning to the UK, Bateman has resumed his position at the Wigan Warriors signing on a four-year deal back in 2020.