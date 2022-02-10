Storm prop Christian Welch has taken an altruistic stance towards the transfers of several teammates, claiming that it's a "good thing" for the code.

While the likes of Josh Addo-Carr, Nicho Hynes and Dale Finucane will no longer line up alongside Welch, further stars including Brandon Smith, Felise Kaufusi and the Bromwich brothers will also head for an AAMI Park exit by season's end.

Still, the Origin representative believed that it was more than fair for The Dolphins to have lured many of Melbourne's starters.

“That’s just how it is with an expansion team coming in. Obviously Melbourne Storm players are held in high regard, not only on the field but how they prepare and train,” Welch told SEN listeners.

“I think Wayne Bennett is thinking if he can grab a couple of those guys, then they’re going to be awesome to start that club up.

“Hopefully we can bring some guys in through the ranks to really lift up and fill those spots.”

With a keen interest in the business side of the game, Welch was completely unflummoxed about the amount of names that were set to depart from under Craig Bellamy's watch, stating that it came with the territory.

“Every year we lose three to four players. That’s the salary cap,” he said.

The 27-year-old with a commerce degree went on to delineate that the spread of talent in league circles would only make the competition stronger.

“I think it’s a good thing [Melbourne's player losses]," Welch continued.

"When you look at the English Premier League, you’ve got what? Three or four teams that can win it every year. That’s not what we like here in Australia; we like competitive balance.

“[The salary cap] is one of the mechanisms that maintains that and gives every fanbase every year before round one a bit of hope that on their day they can beat every team in the competition.

“Obviously, as a player, you’d love to be able to keep all those players, but I totally get it.”

Welch and his Storm squad are set to the Warriors and Knights during trail games this February before their season proper starts in Sydney on March 12 against the Wests Tigers.