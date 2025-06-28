Webster blows up over offside calls

Andrew Webster had plenty to say after a bruising 26-12 loss to the Broncos, as a fired-up Warriors side was left counting both scoreboard damage and the physical toll of two key injuries.

With Luke Metcalf and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad both set to miss time and a pair of contentious offside penalties dominating post-match talk, the coach was scathing in the post-match presser.

The Warriors were seeing red when Reece Walsh was awarded a penalty despite appearing several metres offside.

"I was right in front of that and he was miles offside, like miles offside," Webster vented.

"Wayde Egan in the first half, I ask you to go and pause it when the play-the-ball is, and you tell me how he's offside. He's three metres onside. So it's like they just made that up."

Frustration aside, the loss of Metcalf and Nicoll-Klokstad could have even longer-term consequences for a Warriors side now battling to hold its place in the top four.

Metcalf's injury followed a hit from Brendan Piakura, which was placed on report but deemed legal by officials.

"I thought he was winded," Webster admitted.

"Then he walked past me, and they said he hurt his knee."

Initial assessments have not ruled out a serious injury, possibly even ACL damage. Scans are scheduled after the squad returns to New Zealand.

"We're not sure yet," Webster said.

"Certainly won't be playing in two weeks, I can tell you that much."

https://x.com/nrlphysio/status/1938863085286264857

Nicoll-Klokstad also suffered a knee complaint during the match and was unable to finish.

Webster was more clear-minded when pressed on the club's depth.

"Going into Round 1, we had four elite halfbacks - Tanah Boyd, Te Maire Martin, Chanel (Harris-Tevita) and Luke Metcalf," he said.

"And if Charnze is out, we've got Taine Tuaupiki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. We've got lots of options."

The Warriors now face pressure to stay in top-four contention as the season enters its final third.