When most thought that his representative career was over, it seems Jake Trbojevic could find himself donning his homeland's jersey once again.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, incoming Australia Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters is gearing up to make a shock decision, amid whispers that Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will not be featuring in his forward pack.

“Jake has never let anyone down when he has played for Australia. We want 22 blokes ready to go, who want to play for their country, and Jake certainly fits that category,” said Walters.

Walters spoke on his experience coaching against Trbojevic over the years, highlighting his defensive efforts as an important factor in his decision.

“I coached against him, and you know what you get with him,” Walters admitted.

“His tackling technique is so good. Ask someone who has been hit by him, and they'll give you your answer.”

‘Jurbo' recently skippered the NSW Blues to a State of Origin win, showcasing his leadership skills on and off the field.

Walters believes he can bring that exact energy to the Kangaroos locker room.

“A person of his calibre and character is always important to a team. He's certainly in the mix,” Walters revealed.

“I feel like we have good depth in that area, including the guys who were there last year, like Patty and Lindsay Smith and Lindsay Collins, while there will also be players who jump out during the finals series.”

Trbojevic has played 13 Test matches for Australia, and will be hoping to add more experience to the tally in 2025.