The Cronulla Sharks are determined to break their finals losing streak as they prepare to face the Cowboys this week.

Halfback Nicho Hynes is focused on keeping the media spotlight from distracting him, ensuring he stays in a positive headspace ahead of Friday's crucial matchup.

With a confident mindset, the Sharks are ready to tackle the challenge and aim for victory.

"I just try to avoid it and focus on what this team needs from me, and they need me present”, Hynes said to Cronulla Sharks Media.

Hynes has proven he can rise to the occasion in big games and is confident in his ability to do whatever it takes to help the Sharks secure a finals victory.

“I just want to prove to my teammates and this club that we can win a finals game, and we are all searching for that we are all here for the common goal."

“I'll need to nail the big opportunities in the big games and put us in a good position which ill look to but i need my teammates and my teammates need me."

Teammate Toby Rudolf remains a supporter of Hynes through these media challenges, confident that they won't affect him mentally.

“He's so tough mentally to get up every week, no matter what's written up about him, he comes in every day and it doesn't phase him at all”, Rudolf said to Cronulla Sharks Media.

Since their 2016 premiership win, the Cronulla Sharks have managed just one victory in nine finals matches.

The team is well aware of this record but is determined to defy expectations and secure a spot in the preliminary finals.

Rudolf is confident that they have the strength amongst the side to win it.

“We have the team to do it, and we have for quite a few years, but for whatever reason, it hasn't gone our way there's no point dwelling on it we are looking forward to this week and getting that first finals victory”,

The Cronulla Sharks will face the North Queensland Cowboys at 7:50 pm AEST on Friday at Allianz Stadium, battling for a place in the preliminary finals.