Broncos coach Kevin Walters has backed Payne Haas, confident that his star prop won't be suspended after an incident with teammate Albert Kelly.

Haas, who starred in Friday night's close loss to the Roosters, made headlines earlier in the week after a video of an altercation between him and Kelly appeared online, but Walters has confirmed the club is expecting to see him line up next week against Penrith.

“No, I’m not expecting that,” Walters said post-game when asked about a possible suspension for the 22-year-old.

“We are expecting him to play against the Panthers ... He is a very strong character.

“The plan was to play him in that first 40 and he got through that pretty well.

“I said this yesterday, but I don’t think Payne did a lot wrong in the video.

“We are sticking by him and Albert. We need to support them and get around them and make sure that they are OK.

“Payne is fine. He is mentally very tough.”

While uncertainty surrounds Haas' upcoming match, speculation is also mounting around his future at the club.

Fox League commentator Michael Ennis weighed in on Haas' future, stressing his importance to the Brisbane side while agreeing with Walters over a possible suspension.

“I don’t know whether he will be, I really don’t,” Ennis said.

“Payne is so important to this Brisbane side. I thought him and Kotoni Staggs tonight were phenomenal.

“Both of them individually can be so proud of their efforts for what they gave for their club tonight.

“Payne wouldn’t have liked all the headlines this week and the distraction and the spotlight that has been brought on the club in terms of the negative press.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos 2022 SEASON AVG 178

All Run Metres 4.2

Tackle Breaks 2

Offloads

“But the only way you can respond is through your performance on the field and he did that tonight.

“And he does it every week for them.

“It will be such a blow for Brisbane if he doesn’t remain at the club long-term.

“I know he has got two years to go but there is a lot of talk at the moment about where Payne’s future will be.

“It will be a catastrophic blow for them if they lose Payne. He’s so good.”

The NRL Integrity Unit is currently investigating the incident between the two teammates, with a decision on a possible suspension expected imminently.