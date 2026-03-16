Round 2 of the 2026 NRL season proved to be a historic one.\n\nAlex Johnston became the game's all time leading try scorer amongst magnificent scenes at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.\n\nAway from the moment we also saw two premiership heavyweights flex their considerable muscle. \n\nElsewhere two contenders were humbled, the blowouts continued and a potential Sunday night highlight reel match-up proved a total let down.\n\nBelow are 20 thoughts from a newsworthy Round Two of NRL action:\n\n1. Alex Johnston's record setting try was literally perfect. A long range try, a brilliant finish, right after half time. The re-set didn't ruin any momentum as the game had only just re-started. The moment was 11\/10. The crowd, as expected, joined in on festivities but were extremely well behaved. The sight of AJ lifted up by players, high-fiving fans ... that will be tough to beat! \n\n2. Talks off a ten-team playoff system have become louder the past 48 hours. I wish the NRL would stop trying to copy the NFL. We are a completely different game. One which is not in the same hemisphere as the juggernaut American brand. I don't love that half the competition plays finals footy. Just keep it at eight teams, even when the competition expands twice in the next two seasons.\n\n3. Manly need to make some tough decisions, now! Truthfully they should have made them last season but the bosses at Brookvale need to admit their errors and clean house this weekend. They have the bye, which means they have two weeks to install a new coach and new system. It may be too little too late for 2026 but the club is at risk of serious long-term damage.\n\n4. Jake Trbojevic was barking at his players at half time but his three runs for 23 metres is pitiful for a player of his standing, and pay packet. The Sea Eagles need to make a tough call and revoke the contract offer that is supposedly on the table. Luke Brooks and Jason Saab have no future at the club, with younger and more exciting options already in the system. \n\n5. Kalyn Ponga has completed his international allegiance switch and will represent New Zealand in this year's World Cup. The move arguably makes the Kiwis the tournament favourites. I would not be shocked if other players declared for New Zealand given the recent international changes.\n\n6. Calls for the Roosters to apologise for listing Souths as the "visiting team" are absolutely farcical. First up, it's harmless, and funny! Secondly, the Roosters and Souths supposedly have this venomous rivalry in a game where we are crying for rivalries, banter and spectacle. Yet "visiting team" hurts feelings? Get out of here!\n\n7. I can't believe there isn't more to this Bronson Xerri story. There's no way he wants out based purely on being asked to play NSW Cup. There's also no way that the Bulldogs are dropping him to reserve grade due to one bad game. Enari Tuala is a handy pickup but he's not in the same class as Xerri. There has to be more to this. \n\n8. I don't think it matters what interpretation of rules you're running, the Panthers and Storm are always amongst the top sides. That said, the faster game absolutely play into the hands of these two teams. They're fast and outside of their middle men, aren't oversized. Neither make mass mistakes and thus aren't defending their line for too long. It seems easy on paper.\n\n9. I have a theory that second-rowers are becoming the most important players on the park. The faster game means the ball is shifted earlier and a lot of tries are being scored by the big men out wide. Watch this space as I'm working on a breakdown of this.\n\n10. Despite all the talk, it's been much more of the same for the Cronulla Sharks. They put the Titans to the sword in Round 1 yet fell to the Panthers, easily, in Round 2. Jesse Ramien looked like a world beater in the Sharks opener but looked so far off the pace against decent opposition. So too Nicho Hynes and many other Sharks. \n\n11. Speaking of the Sharks, Cameron McInnes has said there's no contract available with his current club. It looks like he's headed for the exit, with Perth looking likely. He won't be the only one. Braden Uele and Sione Katoa look at long odds to remain with the club while Jesse Ramien and Toby Rudolf are off-contract. It's obvious there needs to be some moves. \n\n12. No one is actually worried about Brisbane being 0-2, right!? Right!? This side is way too good not to be there at the business end of the season. Penrith were sitting last halfway through last year and made the preliminary final. \n\n13. Newcastle seem to be built different in 2026. They lost Fletcher Sharpe in Round 1 yet were able to overcome that to win in Vegas. This past weekend, despite leading, they lost Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga for the entire second half. They still managed to beat Manly, even drawing the second half sans their two stars. Last year, I'm confident they get run down.\n\n14. The Wests Tigers may be the biggest winners from the increased speed in the game. Benji Marshall has put together a young side with plenty of speed. Kai Pearce-Paul and Samuela Fainu look perfect for their new roles. Terrell May wasn't required to play impossible minutes either, such was their improved rotation. I like what I see, albeit in a small sample size.\n\n15. Friday night has to be bittersweet for the Brisbane Broncos fanbase. Jonah Pezet tore them to shreds, costing them two competition points. That said, knowing that Pezet is joining the club next year, there had to be a degree of excitement built. \n\n16. Tanah Boyd has stepped into the Warriors set up beautifully over the past two weeks. I have him on a perfect 10 points in our Zero Tackle MVP awards. It looked like a potential long slog for the Warriors until Luke Metcalf returned. Instead the Warriors are flying on the back of their number seven. Great stuff!\n\n17. I'm not an overly religious man, but this week I am looking to the skies in hope that Daly Cherry-Evans is protected. I need him fit and firing for the return to Brookvale Oval in two weeks time. The Cherry-Evans vs Manly storyline is going to be incredible. \n\n18. In the pre-season I named the Dolphins\/Titans clash as one of my Top 10 can't miss games of the year. Ironic, that I missed. I was expecting a breathtaking, point-a-thon. Instead we were "treated" to a stinker. Great finish but the quality just wasn't there. Sorry.\n\n19. It's still early but I've actually enjoyed what I've seen from the extended, six-man bench thus far. We've seen some coaches use it tactically, while it has also enabled backline members to come in after head knocks or injuries. We saw too many games ruined last year by early injuries that forced big re-shuffles. The real test may come in a month when injuries call upon players who haven't had any NSW\/QLD Cup time under their belts.\n\n20. The Bulldogs will feel like they're playing their first game of the season on Thursday night in Canberra. The lay off from Vegas has been a mammoth one. Good for overcoming any worries re the travel, but a week off, a game, two weeks off and a game can't feel right.