Connor Watson has found himself at the centre of NRL contract speculation this week, but the Sydney Roosters utility insists he wants the matter resolved quickly and cleanly.

Watson made headlines after travelling to Port Moresby to tour the PNG Chiefs' facilities, fuelling rumours about a possible move to the NRL's newest franchise.

Speaking to ABC Sport, the 29-year-old was measured and clear about where his head is at.

"I would like to get it wrapped up and then be able to concentrate on playing good footy for the Roosters," he said.

Watson's visit to Papua New Guinea drew immediate attention, given that the Chiefs are in the process of putting all the pieces together before the 2028 season.

The Roosters told Watson earlier this season that he could negotiate with rivals, as the tri-colours were not planning to extend the utility after his contract finishes next year.

He is not expected to be on the Roosters roster from 2027, meaning if he chooses to sign with the Chiefs, he will have to find an NRL club to sign with for next season.

Watson has been linked to the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers in recent weeks.

He described his trip and was impressed with what he saw, with the emphasis on "only seeing the really good things."

"Everyone we spoke to, you know, what sort of is portrayed to the media is a different sort of Port Moresby to the one we saw," Watson stated.

Watson travelled with his partner, Kiana and revealed what was important for the couple during the trip.

"The big one for us is if we're going to live over there, was even just things like, your groceries and your produce, where does that sort of come from and checking out those sort of things."

The current Roosters player confirmed there is a two-year offer on the table starting from the 2028 season, and wants to make the decision sooner rather than later.

"It's dragged on since round one, this whole thing. 12 weeks sort of back and forth," he revealed

The conversations with different clubs aren't just for a one-year deal, as Watson shared; there have been negotiations behind the scenes regarding multi-year deals.

"Yeah, there's been conversations around both of those things."