The Wests Tigers will be featured in an upcoming documentary series, to air on Fox Sports and Kayo surrounding their 2021 season.

The documentary will be as detailed as some other recent sporting documentaries which have proved wildly successful, delving into the team's season with behind the scenes access, and footage the likes of which NRL fans have never seen before.

Wests Tigers fans might be taken for a journey into their team and the way it operates both on and off the field, but neutral NRL fans should take interest as well.

This is a look at the NRL like which the public have never been afforded before.

SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER AND SCHEDULE

The series will run with four episodes, each featuring on a period of three to four rounds. The final episodes are still being filmed now as the club relocate to south east Queensland along with the other Sydney-based clubs, the Newcastle Knights, New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders.

The first episode will run on Monday, July 19, with a break then over the Olympics, before the final three episodes run over the back end of the season. All four episodes will be broadcast on Monday night, however, can be watched on demand through Kayo Sports or the Foxtel app.

Episode 4, which is the final in the docuseries, is currently scheduled to air on Monday, August 30, before the final round of the season begins.

The series will feature interviews with players, coach Michael Maguire, club officials and members of Maguire's support and coaching staff. It also has access into the Tigers dressing rooms before, during and after games, while having unprecedented levels of footage from training sessions.

There will also be focus on the coaching of the team, with cameras allowed into the coaches box during games to capture the raw emotions of Maguire and his staff.

It has been a challenging season for the Tigers so far, sitting at the wrong end of the NRL ladder, however, the club are still in with a chance of playing finals footy.

There are just eight competition points separating seventh place to the Tigers in 14th, meaning Michael Maguire's side could easily jump up the table with a run of form. With attacking weapons across the park, that isn't out of the question either, especially now with the competition on the move.

They are running out of time though, and the Tigers will need to go to another level from their Round 18 clash this weekend against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

CEO Justin Pascoe said that while results hadn't gone the teams way, the club was committed to allowing access for fans.

“As a club, we were always open to opening up our organisation and doors to our passionate fan base — providing an access that they have never experienced before,” Pascoe said.

“While this season to date has been disappointing on the field for all involved with our club, we were always firmly committed to providing our Members and fans with unprecedented access into the workings of the club — win, lose or draw."

Series broadcast details

Episode 1

Monday, July 19, 7.30pm (AEST) - Fox League Channel 502, Fox8, Kayo Sports

Episode 2

Monday, August 9, 7.30pm (AEST) - Fox League Channel 502, Fox8, Kayo Sports

Episode 3

Monday, August 16, 7.30pm (AEST) - Fox League Channel 502, Fox8, Kayo Sports

Episode 4

Monday, August 30, 7.30pm (AEST) - Fox League Channel 502, Fox8, Kayo Sports