Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will depart the NRL at the end of 2026.

Speculation in recent days out of New Zealand has suggested he was set to leave the Warriors, and while Sydney clubs were at first linked to his signature, he has now confirmed he will instead head to the English Super League.

Speaking on his brother Johnny's YouTube channel, Tuivasa-Sheck was filmed initialing and signing his new contract that will see him move to the English Super League with Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal.

The video, which snows a snippet of him signing at the start, finishes with the full contract signing.

"It has been a big ass day man. So, I just initialed every page, and now go back to the real deal. Signed by the player," Tuivasa-Sheck says in the video, which also focused on the Warriors' trip to play the Newcastle Knights and other elements of his life around the game.

"That's it. Done. I just signed a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity in the Super League. Take my services north, take the family with me, have an adenture, try to win a comp and have a lot of fun man. Let's see how we go.

"I appreciate all the support. The show goes on."

The video finishes with a caption on the screen - "We'll save the goodbyes for later... I've still got a job to do." - RTS.

The star had previously been linked to rugby union, particularly the R360 competition, but when that fell over, it seemed more likely he would stay in rugby league, rather than returning to the 15-man game he played in 2022 and 2023 on a hiatus from the Warriors.

Tuivasa-Sheck has currently played 151 games for the Warriors in two stints to go with 84 for the Sydney Roosters, while he also has 20 caps for New Zealand and 5 for Samoa.

A critical part of the Warriors' plans in 2026, Tuivasa-Sheck can play fullback, wing or centre, and at 32, has likely signed the final contract of his career with the move to the Super League.

He will shift to England at the end of the season.