A heated rivalry, the latest chapter in the Broncos and Cowboys Queensland Derby has been full of memorable moments early.

But it was Herbie Farnworth who stole the show at Suncorp Stadium, awarded a penalty try after Albert Kelly and Kurt Capewell combined for some backyard footy mastery.

Hunting down the tipped grubber from Capewell, Farnworth was obstructed on his way to the ball with the Cowboys Kyle Feldt opting to grab the superstar centre instead of allowing him to coast in and gather for the try.

🚨 PENALTY TRY! 🚨 The Broncos were awarded the four-pointer after a LENGTHY bunker review!

The ruling came as the bunker decided Kelly, the original kicker, had placed himself in front of Capewell prior to him giving the ball a last-ditch kick into the goal.

