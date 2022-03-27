BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Herbie Farnworth of the Broncos makes a break during the round 20 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium on September 24, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

A heated rivalry, the latest chapter in the Broncos and Cowboys Queensland Derby has been full of memorable moments early.

But it was Herbie Farnworth who stole the show at Suncorp Stadium, awarded a penalty try after Albert Kelly and Kurt Capewell combined for some backyard footy mastery.

Hunting down the tipped grubber from Capewell, Farnworth was obstructed on his way to the ball with the Cowboys Kyle Feldt opting to grab the superstar centre instead of allowing him to coast in and gather for the try.

The ruling came as the bunker decided Kelly, the original kicker, had placed himself in front of Capewell prior to him giving the ball a last-ditch kick into the goal.

FOLLOW BRONCOS VS COWBOYS LIVE

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 