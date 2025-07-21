The New Zealand Warriors are looking to take territory from the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins.

That is the incredible play for the Auckland-based club, with confirmation on Monday that they will launch a new academy in Logan City.

Logan City is located south-west of Brisbane, with the region taking in suburbs like Beenleigh and Loganholme. Between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, it was previously an area where the three south-east Queensland clubs could secure talent with ease.

But that is about to get a whole lot harder with the Warriors set to launch an academy and community programme.

Logan City mayor Jon Raven said the academy would offer elite training, talent identification and a community initiative to help young people connect with sport and career opportunities.

"So many rugby league legends have come from Logan, and we're thrilled to welcome the Warriors to our city to nurture more NRL stars of the future," Raven said in a statement confirming the news.

"Logan is the leading rugby league nursery in the nation and has one of the largest populations of people of New Zealand and Pacific Island descent outside of Auckland.

"The Warriors are known for their strong community connections and supporting development opportunities for young people, which are values we love here in Logan – the youngest, most diverse and fastest growing city in Queensland."

George labelled the move for the Warriors a 'huge development' and a 'great opportunity'.

"This is a huge development for us as a club, a great opportunity to spread our presence into South East Queensland, which is a real hotbed for rugby league talent," Warriors CEO Cameron George said in a statement confirming the news.

"Our elite academy for boys and girls in Logan will provide a direct pathway to our NRL and NRLW teams.

"It's a two-pronged approach between Logan City and the One New Zealand Warriors to work with the community for better outcomes for locals through work programmes and to form a rugby league academy to create another pathway for young boys and girls to chase their dreams.

"We have a network of academies throughout New Zealand doing a terrific job and see a real opportunity with this partnership to connect with New Zealanders in Australia."

The academy, to be based at Browns Plains, will also likely be a hub for the Warriors when playing games in Brisbane or the Gold Coast, giving the club a home away from home.

The Warriors will have staff based in the region to facilitate the programmes, while Logan City will provide the Warriors with access to facilities such as fields and office space.