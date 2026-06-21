The Warriors could be without forward Jackson Ford for an extended period after he suffered a pec injury during the first half of their Cowboys clash on Sunday.

Ford was taken from the field after a tackle, with his arm stretched out to the side before being dragged awkwardly in contact.

He was immediately ruled out of the game and will undergo scans to determine the full extent of the damage.

According to NRL Physio, the mechanism of the injury and Ford's immediate removal from the field could indicate a moderate to high-grade pectoral injury.

If confirmed, Ford could face a layoff of at least four weeks. However, should scans reveal a complete pectoral tear, the recovery period could extend beyond 10 weeks and potentially end his season prematurely.

The Warriors are up at the halftime break 14 to 10 after a hat-trick from Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.