New Zealand Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will miss the remaining two preseason trial rounds after he succumbed to a low-grade hamstring injury at training.

The Golden Boot-winning outside back was set to play left wing this weekend when the Warriors take on the Manly Sea Eagles in Napier on Saturday.

However, the Warriors have confirmed today that he will be available for Round 1 selection against the Sydney Roosters at Go Media Stadium.

It opens the door for exciting youngster Motu Pasikala to replace Tuivasa-Sheck on the wing.

An exciting outside-back, he has progressed through the Warriors' pathways quickly and will get a shot at the top level after suffering a nasty leg fracture in 2025.

He can also be described as a young Tuivasa-Sheck, with dynamic footwork and strong in contact.

He will get his opportunity to showcase his skill in what will be a boisterous crowd in Napier.

The Warriors have named an experienced side to take on Manly to open their 2026 account, whereas the Sea Eagles have gone for the youthful approach.