The New Zealand Warriors have made a shock announcement that North Queensland Cowboys youngster Daejarn Asi will make an immediate move for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The utility back has failed to make it onto the field for the Cowboys this season, and with the ability to play at fullback, centre, wing or in the halves, will be an immediate addition to the Warriors depth across the backline.

He has managed ten games in his career thus far, with five in 2020 and five in 2021, playing multiple positions for the men from Townsville.

Out of favour with Todd Payten though, the Warriors suggested they have known he was available to sign for just a few weeks before making the deal happen for the remainder of the season.

“Daejarn has been in our sights for quite a while,” Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges said.

“When we discovered he was available we were keen to sign him as soon as possible. He’ll give us cover and depth in the halves while he can also play other positions.”

The 21-year-old is born in Christchurch and will likely have no problems making the switch back to Auckland when the Warriors finally head home ahead of Round 16, although the statement has not confirmed whether the contract Asi has signed exists beyond the end of the 2022 season.

Asi also played for the Maori All Stars last year in a drawn match against the Indigenous All Stars.

The immediate switch could see him added to the bench for this Saturday's Round 8 clash against the Canberra Raiders, however, the likely scenario is that he will make his club debut in the coming weeks for the struggling Warriors, who conceded 70 points against the Melbourne Storm during Round 7s ANZAC Day clash.