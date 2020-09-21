Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s manager has confirmed he will be staying at the New Zealand Warriors next season, as reported by The New Zealand Herald.

The 27-year-old and his partner Ash Walker have decided that if the Warriors are forced to camp across the ditch again they will move their young family over to Australia.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s commitment to the Warriors was never the problem, but Covid-19 has thrown up a multitude of issues for athletes around the world.

None more so than a team like the Warriors who play in another nation’s competition.

Tuivasa-Sheck has led from the front as the Warriors dealt with all the Covid-19 complications this season.

The Warriors have been in a hub in Australia for nearly five months now, while the start of that period was spent without their families.

Warriors CEO Cameron George and Tuivasa-Sheck’s agent Bruce Sharrock met this morning to discuss the captain’s future.

Sharrock told The New Zealand Herald that Tuivasa-Sheck was one of many professional sportspeople around the world dealing with uncertainty because of the pandemic.

Tuvasa-Sheck is contracted until the end of the 2022 season, although the final year of that deal has an option in his favour.

“Like many players Roger was concerned about what next year will look like,” Sharrock told The New Zealand Herald.

“Roger asked ‘what happens next year? But everyone has time to plan what they can do this time.”