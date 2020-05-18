Warriors prop Leeson Ah Mau has been dealt a massive setback ahead of the resumption of the 2020 season.

The Kiwi international is set to miss four months after rupturing his pectoral during training in Tamworth on Friday.

The Warriors confirmed the unfortunate injury news on their website Sunday morning

The 30-year-old will stay in Australia for his operation before returning home to New Zealand.

He was the only player to appear in each of the Warriors’ 24 games last season and also started the first two this year against Newcastle and Canberra.